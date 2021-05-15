CTS Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

CTS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. CTS has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

