Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.45. 6,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

