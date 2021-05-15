cVault.finance Price Reaches $6,464.55 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $64.65 million and approximately $159,981.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,464.55 or 0.13308149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01134234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00114592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061582 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

