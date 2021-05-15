CWM Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.