CWM Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after buying an additional 819,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 191,227 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $14,413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $11,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

