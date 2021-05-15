CWM Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSE:GPI opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

