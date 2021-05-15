CWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.52 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

