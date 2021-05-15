Cwm LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 680.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $70.73.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.