Cwm LLC Buys 52 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $246.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

