Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 900 ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

BATS:DTEC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.