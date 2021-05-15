Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,809 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,541,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

