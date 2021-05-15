Cwm LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 99.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,462 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,348. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

