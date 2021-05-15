Cwm LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 192.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

