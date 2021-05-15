Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 54.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.68 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

