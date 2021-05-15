Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

