Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post $12.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.42 million to $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Avenir Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 152,130 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 115,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,412. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

