D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 309,124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

