D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 160 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 198,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.70 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

