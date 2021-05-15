D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

