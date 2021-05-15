DAD Market Capitalization Hits $103.04 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. DAD has a total market cap of $103.04 million and approximately $905,433.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00090415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.01153021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00115670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061713 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

