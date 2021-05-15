Dai Reaches Market Cap of $4.79 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $537.66 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.01118126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00114039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,787,009,787 coins and its circulating supply is 4,787,009,298 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

