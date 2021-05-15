Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,250 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.