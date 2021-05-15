Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 521 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

