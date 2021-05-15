Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

