Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,619 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,458 shares of company stock worth $60,166,934. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $124.28 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.