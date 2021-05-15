Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 38,400 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Gerdau stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.