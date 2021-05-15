Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $152.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

