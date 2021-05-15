Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $89.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NYSE DAR opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

