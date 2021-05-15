David M. Stack Sells 21,250 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

