DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in DaVita by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $125.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

