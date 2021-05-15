DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,325. DaVita has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

