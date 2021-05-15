Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

