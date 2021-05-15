Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.