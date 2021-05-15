Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 549 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $288.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

