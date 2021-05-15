Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $48.50 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

