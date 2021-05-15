Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 27,167 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

