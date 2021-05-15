Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Up 0.4%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). 674,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,269,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

