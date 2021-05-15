Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

