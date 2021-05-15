DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,610 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

