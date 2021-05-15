DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $404,000 Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $216,478.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,773 shares of company stock worth $17,722,307. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

