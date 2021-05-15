DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $179,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $13,563,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $79.23 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.