DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $250,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.