DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.29, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Insiders have sold 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

