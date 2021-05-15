DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

