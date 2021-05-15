Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DROOF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

