Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Absolute Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.45 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

