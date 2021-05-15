Desjardins Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to $23.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of DRETF opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.7932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

