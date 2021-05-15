Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,370.40 ($17.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,323.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,335.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,696.60 ($22.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

