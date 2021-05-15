Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

