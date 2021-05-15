Deutsche Börse’s (DBOEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

